WATCH: Triston Casas Hits First Career Home Run, Red Sox Ignore Him

In the third game of his career, Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas hit his first big-league homer, off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher JT Chargois at Tropicana Field Tuesday night. He was given the silent treatment from his teammates upon his return to the Red Sox' dugout.
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas hit the first home run of his career Tuesday night, in his third big league game.

Casas strode up to the plate in the top of the second inning, with two outs and a runner on first, with the Red Sox trailing 3-0.

On a full-count, Casas turned on an up-and-in 95-mph sinker from Tampa Bay Rays' starting pitcher JT Chargois, and sent the pitch over the right field wall.

When Casas returned to the dugout, he was given the silent treatment by his teammates. His teammates waited a moment to acknowledge him, before pushing him in a cart, the Red Sox way.

The Red Sox began celebrating their home runs by pushing the player who hit a home run in a cart in the dugout during the 2021 season; it was manager Alex Cora's first season back with the Red Sox after receiving a year-long suspension for his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

After going a combined 1-for-8 over his first two games, Casas has his first career home run.

Triston Casas received his call-up to the Red Sox big league roster Sunday, while optioning corner infielder Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding roster move.

Casas is the Red Sox no. 2 prospect, and the no. 26 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings.

The Red Sox selected Casas no. 26 overall in the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.

