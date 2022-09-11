WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff

Friday night in the series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli requested that the home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances.

Major League Baseball cracked down on the usage of foreign substances, otherwise known as 'sticky stuff' midway through the 2021 regular season.

Managers can request umpires to check opposing pitchers for banned substances, if they are weary of something shady going on.

With the Guardians leading 7-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning in Minnesota, with a runner on first and one out, Baldelli requested the home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Karinchak, in an unlikely place: his hair.

Karinchak has been known to fidget when he pitches. He will often touch his cap, his hair, bounce the ball in his pitching hand, and sometimes even talk to himself.

No. 99 out of the Cleveland bullpen is a real life 'Wild Thing' Rick Vaughn. He even runs out to the same version of 'Wild Thing' by X that Charlie Sheen's character has as his entrance song in the 1989 classic film, Major League.

The umpire proceeded to awkwardly pet Karinchak's hair in front of the crowd at Target Field, and would find no evidence of foul play.

“I knew people were obviously thinking I was cheating,” Karinchak said after the game. “But I had no worries because it was just sweat and rosin. So, come check.”

Karinchak would proceed to get the next hitter, Luis Arráez, to fly out to left field. Then, he gave up a two-run home run to Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. It was the first homer Karinchak had given up all-season, and the first pair of runs he had allowed since July 6.

A common concern some have about foreign substance checks, is how it could potentially be abused by a manager to intentionally throw a pitcher off his game and get him out of his rhythm, and into his own head.

Guardians skipper Terry Francona did not appear to be thrilled about Baldelli's check. Saturday evening, Guardians beat writer for Cleveland.com Paul Hoynes reported that the Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.

The Guardians would hang on to collect the 7-6 victory, and pick up a 6-4 win over the Twins on Saturday, giving the Cleveland baseball club a 3.5-game lead over the Twins entering play Sunday. The Guardians have a chance Sunday to sweep the Twins and claim a comfortable 4.5-game lead with just three and a half weeks remaining in the regular season.