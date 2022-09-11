WATCH: Zac Gallen Breaks Brandon Webb's Scoreless Innings Record

Zac Gallen etched his name in Arizona Diamondbacks history Sunday afternoon at Coors Field, when he struck out Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron on a breaking ball in the dirt to end the bottom of the first inning.

The punch-out extended Gallen's scoreless innings streak to 42.1 innings, a new Diamondbacks' franchise record.

Gallen surpasses former Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Webb's scoreless innings streak of 42, a record Webb set during the 2007 Major League season. The record hasn't been touched in 15 years, until now.

Webb appeared on the Diamondbacks' telecast shortly after Gallen surpassed his record to comment on the 27-year-old righty's achievement.

Coming out of a commercial break prior to the start of the second inning, Webb offered a heartfelt congratulations to Gallen on the Diamondbacks' broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona.

"In all seriousness, it's been amazing to watch," Webb said, speaking with Diamondbacks broadcasters Bob Brenly and Steve Berthiaume. "I said it throughout my career, it was one of the coolest things I ever got to do. I just hope you appreciate that and realize what you're doing right now is spectacular. It's been fun to watch, congratulations, keep it going and we'll check in on you on the next one."

Gallen last gave up a run 40 days ago, in an August 2 game in Cleveland, a game his team won, 6-3.

Gallen has allowed just 16 hits and eight walks over his last seven starts, good for a 0.57 WHIP, .122 opponent batting average, and of course, and ERA of 0.00.