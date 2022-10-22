Who is Bailey Falter, Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS Game 4 Starting Pitcher?

25-year-old left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will make his postseason debut Saturday night, receiving the start for the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series.

Falter is yet to become a household name, so unless you live in the Philadelphia area or are an avid Phillies fan, you may not have heard of him, until now. A strong showing Saturday night could make him a Phillies postseason hero.

Falter made his big league debut in 2021, pitching 21 games in relief and making one start, logging a 5.61 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

Falter began the 2022 season pitching out of his team's bullpen, and moving into the rotation in mid-May.

Falter pitched 84 innings in 2022, receiving 16 starts and making four appearances out of the bullpen. He posted a 6-4 record, 3.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.

Falter did not pitch against the Padres in 2022, but made two appearances against San Diego in 2021, allowing a combined three earned runs and three hits over 1.2 innings.

The Phillies selected Falter out of Chino Hills High School in California in the fifth round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur draft.

Falter seemed to come into his own down the stretch of the 2022 season. Over his final nine starts of the season, Falter posted a 3.00 ERA, allowing 42 hits and six walks, and striking out 37 across 45 innings.

Falter did not give the Phillies much longevity over his final four starts of the season, however, pitching five innings or more just once. He was used as an opener in his final start Oct. 5, tossing a scoreless first inning, before Phillies manager Rob Thomson went to his bullpen.

Thomson may have a quick hook Saturday night. Though, Thomson had two of his best relief pitchers, Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez, throw a combined 61 pitches Friday night, which could impact their availability and effectiveness, if game four turns into a bullpen day.

Falter has not pitched in a postseason game this season, or in his career.