Skip to main content
Willson Contreras Returns to Cubs' Lineup Tuesday After IL Stint

Willson Contreras Returns to Cubs' Lineup Tuesday After IL Stint

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will return to the Cubs' lineup Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, in what could be his final homestand in a Cubs uniform. Contreras has not played since August 30.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will return to the Cubs' lineup Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, in what could be his final homestand in a Cubs uniform. Contreras has not played since August 30.

After missing nearly a month due to an ankle injury he sustained in the Field of Dreams game August 11, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been activated from the 10-day IL, and will bat third in the Cubs' lineup Tuesday night in the club's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Contreras may be playing his final six games at Wrigley as a member of the Cubs this week, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent upon the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. 

The Cubs were eliminated from postseason contention over a week ago, and have just nine games remaining in the regular season. Six of their final nine games are at Wrigley, beginning Tuesday night against the Phillies, who are vying for their first playoff berth since 2011.

The Phillies are clinging to a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League's third and final Wild Card spot, as part of Major League Baseball's new 12-team playoff format.

The Phillies will give the ball to their top two starting pitchers, throwing the 2021 National League Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA) Tuesday night, then turning to Aaron Nola (10-12, 3.28 ERA) Wednesday. The Cubs will throw veteran Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80 ERA) Tuesday and promising rookie Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 2.45) Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon, Phillies' starter Ranger Suárez (10-5, 3.38) will square off with Cubs' rookie Matt Assad (1-2, 4.28).

The Cubs will host the Cincinnati Reds this weekend, then finish their 2022 season on the road in Cincinnati, playing another three-game series with the Reds.

Contreras was placed on the IL August 30 with a left ankle sprain. Upon activating him, along with outfielder Seiya Suzuki — who is returning from the restricted list — Tuesday, the Cubs optioned utility man Jared Young to Triple-A Iowa and designated outfielder Michael Hermosillo for assignment Tuesday.

USATSI_18902609_168388303_lowres
News

Willson Contreras Returns to Cubs' Lineup Tuesday After IL Stint

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19116452_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates' David Bednar Gifts Autograph Baseballs to Bickering Brothers

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19101351_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: MLB Network Creates Montage of All of Pujols' 700 Home Runs

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19125671_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Bryce Elder Throws First Shutout by Braves Rookie Since 1990

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19125498_168388303_lowres
News

Aaron Judge Held Homerless for 6th Straight Game as HR Chase Continues

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19125471_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Vladdy Jr. Walks Off Yankees, Keeping Yankees from Clinching

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19113121_168388303_lowres
News

Albert Pujols, Pete Alonso, Steven Kwan Named AL, NL Players of the Week

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19091939_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

PODCAST: Is Julio Rodriguez the Most Impressive Rookie in Mariners' History?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_4162338_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day 61 Years Ago, Roger Maris Tied Babe Ruth with 60 Home Runs

By Jack Vita