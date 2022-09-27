Willson Contreras Returns to Cubs' Lineup Tuesday After IL Stint

After missing nearly a month due to an ankle injury he sustained in the Field of Dreams game August 11, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been activated from the 10-day IL, and will bat third in the Cubs' lineup Tuesday night in the club's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Contreras may be playing his final six games at Wrigley as a member of the Cubs this week, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent upon the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

The Cubs were eliminated from postseason contention over a week ago, and have just nine games remaining in the regular season. Six of their final nine games are at Wrigley, beginning Tuesday night against the Phillies, who are vying for their first playoff berth since 2011.

The Phillies are clinging to a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League's third and final Wild Card spot, as part of Major League Baseball's new 12-team playoff format.

The Phillies will give the ball to their top two starting pitchers, throwing the 2021 National League Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA) Tuesday night, then turning to Aaron Nola (10-12, 3.28 ERA) Wednesday. The Cubs will throw veteran Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80 ERA) Tuesday and promising rookie Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 2.45) Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon, Phillies' starter Ranger Suárez (10-5, 3.38) will square off with Cubs' rookie Matt Assad (1-2, 4.28).

The Cubs will host the Cincinnati Reds this weekend, then finish their 2022 season on the road in Cincinnati, playing another three-game series with the Reds.

Contreras was placed on the IL August 30 with a left ankle sprain. Upon activating him, along with outfielder Seiya Suzuki — who is returning from the restricted list — Tuesday, the Cubs optioned utility man Jared Young to Triple-A Iowa and designated outfielder Michael Hermosillo for assignment Tuesday.