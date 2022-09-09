With Win Thursday, Minnesota Twins Now 3-24 at Yankee Stadium Since 2015

The Minnesota Twins picked up a rare victory at Yankee Stadium Thursday, topping the New York Yankees 4-3.

The Twins are now 3-24 against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium since the start of the 2015 season.

In that time, the Twins have lost three playoff games in the Bronx, including two American League Division Series games in 2019, and the 2017 American League Wild Card game.

The Twins not only lost those playoff games; they were blown out in all three. The Twins lost game 1 of the 2019 ALDS 10-4 and game 2 of the same series 8-2. The Twins lost the AL Wild Card game 8-4 in 2017.

Thursday's win was the Twins' first victory at Yankee Stadium since May 4, 2019, a game in which the team won 7-3, powered by home runs from Mitch Garver, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz, none of whom are still on the Minnesota Twins.

One would hope that Thursday's victory would get the proverbial monkey off the backs of the Twins, and the team has turned a corner. Perhaps the win could inspire confidence in the club, if they are to meet the Yankees in the postseason this October — if the Twins get there.

With Thursday's win, the Twins improve to 69-67, and are now 1.5 games back of the the Cleveland Guardians division-lead in the American League Central.

The Chicago White Sox are hot on their tails, though. With a win Thursday night, the Sox would pull within a game and a half of the Guardians, standing at 70-68, tied with the Twins.

The Twins open a big, three-game home series Friday with the Guardians, then travel to Cleveland for a five-game series the following weekend.

The Twins also have two series remaining with the White Sox this season. The two teams will play each other six times over the final eight days of the regular season.