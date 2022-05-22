Skip to main content
Cardinals' Yadier Molina Has First Career MLB Pitching Appearance on Sunday

After over 2,100 games in the big leagues, future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals for the first time, pitching the ninth inning in a 18-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

It seems like the St. Louis Cardinals are making historic things happen every game during the 2022 season and Sunday afternoon was no different.

We've already seen future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols take the mound for the first time in his MLB career earlier in the season.

Now, add future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina to the mix, who took the mound in the ninth inning as the Cardinals were blowing out the Pittsburgh Pirates, 18-0.

Considering Molina's arm behind the plate, you would have thought that St. Louis would have used his services for pitching in some blowout game.

However, Friday was his lucky day and he was able to complete the ninth inning, giving up four runs to the Pirates, but most importantly, he sealed the deal and a series win for St. Louis in Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals most recently swept the Pirates at PNC Park in August 2021 and have now won seven of their last nine games against their NL Central opponent.

St. Louis's offense was clicking on all cylinders in the win, scoring 18 runs on 20 hits. They had a four-run, five-run and six-run inning on Sunday as three home runs were hit.

Even with the lopsided victory, the Cardinals allowed four or less runs to the Pirates in all three games in the series.

This series is a great tune-up for St. Louis coming into this week as the Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series before the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers come to town next weekend at Busch Stadium.

