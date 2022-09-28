Yankees Top Blue Jays 5-2, Clinch Second AL East Title Since 2012

With their 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays in Toronto Tuesday night, the New York Yankees clinched their second American League East division title since 2012.

It is the first time the Yankees have won their division since 2019; the Tampa Bay Rays won the AL East the last two seasons.

By clinching the AL East, the Yankees have punched a ticket straight to the second round of the Major League Baseball playoffs, advancing directly to the American League Division Series. The Yankees will have a bye from the opening Wild Card Series. The Wild Card Series was introduced as part of the latest collective bargaining agreement, expanding the postseason field from ten teams to 12 teams. October's playoffs will be the largest playoff field in Major League Baseball history.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres recorded three RBI singles Tuesday, proving to be the difference in the Yankees' win.

Outfielder Aaron Judge is still in search of what would be his record-tying 61st home run. Judge went 1-for-2 Tuesday and was walked four different times. Judge has not homered in his last seven games, and it seems the pressure may be starting to mount. Perhaps Yankees manager Aaron Boone will give Judge a day off Wednesday to get a breather, resting him before the Yankees' weekend series at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays fall to 87-68, still in possession of the American League's top Wild Card spot, with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners behind them.

If the Blue Jays are able to secure the top AL Wild Card spot, they will host the opening Wild Card Series in Seattle against the AL's second Wild Card team.