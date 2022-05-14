WATCH: Yordan Alvarez unloads on MLB-Leading 11th Home Run for Astros

Skip to main content
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros wasted no time at Nationals Park to make his presence felt, hitting his 11th home run of the season off Washington Nationals starter Josiah Gray.

Yordan Alvarez's early-season home run barrage continued for the Houston Astros, who traveled to our nation's capital to take on the Washington Nationals.

Against rookie starter Josiah Gray, Alvarez said hello to the curly 'W' logo carved into the center field berm with a solo home run in the third inning of Friday night's game.

Alvarez's home run traveled 438 feet, the second-longest ball he's hit this season after a 447-foot home run off Jose Berrios on April 30.

The 108.3 MPH exit velocity is the ninth ball he's hit this season over 108 miles per hour or more, and its his third home run of the season hit that hard already.

He tied Aaron Judge once again for the MLB lead in home runs with 11, as he did on Thursday after hitting two home runs in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Coming into Friday's game, Alvarez had a 192 OPS+ and after his performance tonight, that number is sure to rise to more astronomical numbers.

Alvarez is clicking on all cylinders and for the Astros, that is a fantastic sign. Their current 10-game winning streak looks like it will be extended to 11 as Houston was leading its series opener against the Nationals, 6-0 through the seventh inning.

Framber Valdez was twisting a gem on the mound for Houston, having given up no earned runs through the first six innings of the game.

Houston will face Washington over the weekend before heading up to Boston to take on the Red Sox in a rematch of the 2021 ALCS of which the Astros won in six games.

