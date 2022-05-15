WATCH: Astros' Yuli Gurriel Hits Home Run Against Nationals on Sunday

The Houston Astros and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are both heating up at the right time in Washington D.C.

Gurriel, who homered in Houston's Friday night win against the Washington Nationals, hit his second home run of the series on Sunday afternoon in the sixth inning of Washington starter Patrick Corbin.

It was Gurriel's second home run of the season, hit with an exit velo of 96.7 miles per hour and traveling 373 feet into the left field stands.

This weekend series was Gurriel's first regular season series at Nationals Park as he previously played three games there when the Nationals and Astros faced off in the 2019 World Series.

Nationals Park has been friendly to the 37-year old so far as through his third at-bat in Sunday's game, Gurriel was 8-for-11 in the series with the two aforementioned home runs and four RBI.

As for the Astros as a team, they were carried by their ace, Justin Verlander, who struck out five and gave up two hits over five scoreless innings of work.

Martin Maldonado hit a home run of his own in the fifth inning to give the Astros an early cushion, and Gurriel helped add on to the lead with his blast.

The game was broke open in the seventh inning as Houston scored four runs, chasing Corbin out of the game. Corbin surrendered five earned runs on the day while the Nationals offense has been non-existent throughout.

After Sunday's series finale, Houston will travel up to Boston to face the Red Sox for a three-game series to start the work week.