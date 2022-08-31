Zac Gallen Pitches Another Gem, Extends Scoreless Innings Streak to 34.1

When Zac Gallen takes the mound next, it will have been a full month since the last time he gave up a run.

Gallen has been near-flawless since he last allowed a run on August 2 in Cleveland, a game he won.

Over his five starts since, Gallen has thrown 34.1 innings without giving up a single run. He has allowed just 14 hits and given up just seven walks over that stretch, with a 4-0 record, 0.61 WHIP and 39 strikeouts.

Gallen was excellent once again Tuesday night, pitching seven innings deep, giving up just two hits and one walk and striking out seven on 88 pitches in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 12-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field.

With the win, the Diamondbacks improve to 61-67, fourth in the National League West. Arizona has now won five straight.

Earlier in the day, the Diamondbacks exercised their club option to retain Torey Lovullo as the club's manager for the 2023 season.

Gallen himself improves to 10-2 on the season, with an ERA of 2.53 and a WHIP of 0.94 over 145.2 innings.

Gallen is chasing Diamondbacks history. Former Diamondbacks' ace Brandon Webb holds the franchise record for longest scoreless innings streak with 42, a mark he achieved in 2007.

Gallen is slated to pitch next Saturday at home, against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have averaged five runs per game over their last 12 contests, so something will have to give.

The Brewers are 1.5 games out of the National League's third and final wild card spot.