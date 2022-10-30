Royals Hire Matt Quatraro As Manager

The Royals have settled on Mike Matheny’s replacement.

Kanas City has hired Matt Quatraro to be the club’s new manager. Quatraro, 48, has spent the last five seasons on the Rays’ staff under Kevin Cash, including the last four seasons as Tampa Bay’s bench coach. Prior to that, Quatraro served as the team’s third base coach.

“We are extremely excited to have Matt leading our club and core of talent,” Royals executive vice president of baseball operations/general manager J.J. Picollo said in a statement. "Matt has great experiences throughout his career that have prepared him for this. He thoroughly impressed us all during our interview process and is clearly respected across the industry. We are looking forward to working alongside Matt to bring winning baseball to our great fans."

The Rays experienced plenty of winning while Quatraro was around, reaching the playoffs in four of his five seasons. Tampa Bay went to the World Series in 2020.

Before landing in Tampa Bay, Quatraro served as an assistant hitting coach on Terry Francona’s staff in Cleveland. There, Quatraro also reached the Fall Classic in 2016.

"Matt is widely respected throughout baseball with a proven record and tangible contributions in two organizations that built winning cultures through creativity and innovation,” Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman said.

Quatraro takes over the Royals following three losing seasons under Matheny. Kansas City went 165-219 with its previous manager, including a 65-97, last-place campaign in 2022.

Now the Royals hope Quatraro’s experience with winning ballclubs will turn the young team around.

“I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true,” Quatraro said. “I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community.”