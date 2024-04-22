MMA News: Dana White's Contender Series Veteran Ragdolls Opponent with Brutal KO
Mário Sousa brutally finished his countryman Tyago Moreira when the pair met in a middleweight bout at Fight Music Show: Fight Night 3 in Curitiba, Brazil.
Combat sports fans are well aware that Brazil has consistently produced some of MMA’s best fighters since the early days of the UFC, and the country's regional scene boasts plenty of smaller promotions like Fight Music Show alongside more established brands such as Jungle Fight and Shooto Brasil.
The second card of the year from Fight Music Show included a middleweight co-main event featuring Sousa and Moreira, and in the second half of the opening round “Coração Valente” relentlessly pursued his opponent before he finished things with a perfectly-timed knee (video courtesy of @NeoValeTudo).
Moreira was already on the retreat before Sousa grabbed ahold of his head, and the brutal knockout blow sent “Buda” limp as he fell back onto the canvas.
Sousa has appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series thrice, but a decision win failed to earn him a UFC contract in 2020. Chidi Njokuani and Ikram Aliskerov stopped the Brazilian in his two follow-up attempts to break into the UFC.
Still just 27 years old, perhaps Sousa may get a fourth crack on Contender Series after his highlight-reel finish over Moreira put him on a three-fight win streak where all three of those victories have come via first-round stoppage.
