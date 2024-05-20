WWE Monday Night Raw Results: King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Semifinals, Title Match
It's time for the go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw before the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE.
Tonight, we will see semifinal matches for both tournaments. There will also be a championship match on tonight's show, and a big non-title match for momentum going into Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As for tonight's episode of the red brand, WWE makes a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.
Let's jump into the WWE Raw results.
In the semifinals for the King of the Ring 2024, it'll be GUNTHER taking on Jey Uso. The man who has his hand raised tonight will be taking on the winner of Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga, which is scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown.
The Queen of the Ring 2024 semifinals will see former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria. The winner will collide with whoever emerges victorious in the Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax match on May 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The World Team Team Championship will be on the line tonight. Titleholders R-Truth and The Miz will put their hardware at stake against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.
There will also be non-title singles action, as WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with heated rival Chad Gable. This one will be for momentum, as Zayn is set to put his gold on the line against Gable and Bronson Reed at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE this Saturday.
WWE Raw Results (May 20, 2024)
The arrivals of IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, GUNTHER and Ludwig Kasier, Jey Uso were shown.
Sami Zayn made his way out and discussed having a personal problem and a professional one. He said the personal one is Chad Gable and the professional one is Bronson Reed. He's happy he'll get a chance to deal with both issues at the same time this Saturday.
Gable made his way out to take exception to Zayn called him manipulative. Gable said he's been way too nice. He then ran down the Alpha Academy and called them failures. Huge chants for Otis rained down.
Zayn asked Alpha Academy how much longer they are going to deal with Gable's "crap."
Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable
Zayn sent Gable to the outside early. The members of Alpha Academy tried helping him up, but Chad shoved them off going into a commercial break.
Maxxine considered hitting Sami while Gable had the referee distracted, but she couldn't bring himself to do it. Gable got heated with Maxxine for not listening to him. Zayn landed a series of corner punches before Gable escaped to the outside. Gable pulled Maxxine in front of him to shield himself from Sami.
Tozawa hesitated just like Maxxine did in hitting Zayn with the referee's back turned. Gable called them failures and told them to leave. Sami hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.
Gable landed two German suplexes, but Sami countered with two of his own. Sami then hit a Michinoku Driver for a two-count. Zayn went for the Helluva Kick, but Gable countered into an Ankle Lock.
Zayn was sent to the outside, and Otis couldn't get himself to attack Sami. Gable slapped Otis and went to hit Sami with the IC title. Zayn hit an Exploder in the corner. With the referee distracted, Otis clotheslined Zayn, allowing Gable to hit Chaos Theory for the win.
Winner: Chad Gable
A vignette hyping up IYO SKY ahead of her match with Lyra Valkyria played. Bron Breakker was walking backstage ready for a match.
As Jackie Redmond tried interviewing Chad Gable, the LWO was rushing to assist an injured Cruz Del Toro.
Bron Breakker vs. Kale Dixon
At the start of the match, Breakker was still disgruntled about not being in the King of the Ring tournament. He Speared his opponent and sent him out of the ring. Breakker ran around the ring on the outside and hit another Spear.
The referee called a stoppage to the match, but Bron hit another Spear for good measure. Breakker then placed his opponent on the ring steps and nailed him with a steel chair.
Winner: Bron Breakker
Adam Pearce confronted Bron Breakker. Bron told Pearce he can't control him.
Before Lyra's Queen of the Ring match, Becky Lynch gave her a pep talk.
IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria - Queen of the Ring Semifinals
Lyra looked for a cradle early. Valkyria hit a crossbody from the middle rope ahead of another ad break.
SKY gained control, landing double knees in the corner. She drove Lyra's back into her knee for a near fall. Lyra got back in it with a combination that ended with a step-up enzuigiri. She then connected with a baseball slide.
Lyra landed a crossbody from the top rope followed by a Fisherman's Buster for a two-count. Lyra locked in a submission on IYO. She turned it into a pin with a bridge, but IYO countered with a crossface.
Blood trickled from the nose of IYO. SKY hit the springboard missile dropkick, followed by double knees to the back. IYO went for Over The Moonsauly, but Lyra cut her off.
Lyra went for a tornado DDT, but IYO countered and hit a springboard moonsault to the outside.
IYO went for a reverse cradle and landed a stomp for a two-count. SKY went for double knees in the corner, but Lyra got out of the way and hit the tornado DDT followed by another Fisherman's Buster for a near fall.
IYO hit the mediora, but Lyra met her at the top rope. She went for White Noise, but was hit with a Powerbomb. Another Over The Moonsault attempt missed. Valkyria was able to sit on IYO and held the pin for a three-count.
Winner: Lyra Valkyria
After the match, IYO SKY shouted at Lyra in Japanese and stormed out of the ring. Lyra was interviewed by Jackie Redmond and said she's one Nightwing away from becoming Queen of the Ring.
R-Truth was speaking with New Catch Republic before The Miz walked in. He reminded Truth about the underhanded tactics The Judgment Day will use in their tag team title match. Truth said he has enlisted the help of the late Andre the Giant ... yes, you read that right.
Backstage, Ricochet confronted Ilja Dragunov, but was Speared by Bron Breakker.
A promo shot earlier of GUNTHER inside the empty Greensboro Coliseum aired. He said Jey Uso will fill the arena with hope and illusion, but he's in the business of taking hope away.
The Judgment Day were backstage. Damian Priest let Carlito know that Judgment Day isn't his protection agency after Carlito said he was laying low after attacking Cruz Del Toro. Balor told Damian he wishes it was them fighting for tag team gold, but he gets it now that Priest is a world titleholder.
Sonya Deville made her return to greet Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. While Zoey was interested in hearing Sonya's proposal, Shayna was not.
Awesome Truth (c) vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh - for the WWE World Tag Team Championship
Truth got in a hot tag and hit the John Cena combo on Balor. Finn countered the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Truth got him in an STF. McDonagh broke up the submission.
Carlito interfered, but Braun Strowman thwarted the outside shenanigans. Truth hit the Attitude Adjustment on McDonagh for the win.
Winner: R-Truth
Becky gave Lyra praise for winning the Queen of the Ring semifinals. As Lyra walked off, Liv Morgan sucker punched Valkyria.
Sami Zayn was in the locker room when Bronson Reed warned him to stay focused on him and not Gable. Otis then appeared and apologized to Sami, who told him he'd be better served listening to the fans.
Becky Lynch was out for a promo when Liv Morgan interrupted. Liv said she doesn't care about Becky, she only cares about her revenge tour. Becky congratulated Liv for finding a purpose for once. Becky dared Liv to step in the ring to fight before the King and Queen of the Ring 2024, but Morgan didn't take the bait.
Damian Priest confronted The Judgment Day about the tag team loss. Priest told JD to ask for a match with Strowman next week. Priest said he doesn't even recognize The Judgment Day anymore.
Xavier Woods was cleared by the WWE medical team. Karrion Kross and Scarlett showed up. Kross told Woods that there's always more time to turn things around.
Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile - Number one contender match for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
All teams ended up in the ring quickly and traded strikes. Nile had a vertical suplex on Kairi Sane when Carter and Chance dropkicked Nile to send her and Kairi crashing down. Carter threw her partner onto everybody on the outside going into the break.
Ivy Nile planted Dakota with a German suplex. Maxxine hit a Fisherman's Suplex on Kairi. Katana and Carter hit The After Party on Maxxine, but Dakota was tagged in.
Nile finished off a Tower of Doom, but Chance hit a hurricanrana on Zoey, who landed right on her partner Baszler. Maxxine hit the reverse worm on Dakota for a near fall.
Maxxine went for an Ankle Lock, but Kairi hit the Insane Elbow. Baszler choked Kairi, while Zoey tagged in. Starks lifted Maxxine, allowing Baszler to hit the knee for the win.
Winners: Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark
Kayla Braxton spoke to Ludwig Kaiser. Ludwig said he hopes Jey Uso takes a loss to GUNTHER better than Sheamus. Kaiser said if Sheamus returns he'll handle him.
Drew McIntyre then appeared and called Priest a "paper champion." He believes Priest is being involved with too many things outside of his World Heavyweight Championship.
Gable spoke to the Creed Brothers backstage. Chad spoke to Otis, who said he apologized to Sami. Gable made Otis repeat "No matter what" to helping him win the Intercontinental Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring.
Jey Uso cut a promo backstage. He said it's time for him to finish the job and move one step closer to being crowned King of the Ring.
Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER - King of the Ring Semifinals
Jey ate some chops early, but he was able to sent GUNTHER out of the ring and landed a suicide dive. Jey was sent crashing to the ring post, and GUNTHER began targeting the arm. "The Ring General" sent Jey's arm crashing into the ring steps and barricade.
GUNTHER continued his dominance back from the commercial break. He went up the top turnbuckle, but Jey popped him with a right hand. The two battled for a superplex position before GUNTHER went for a Kimura. Jey ended up hitting a Samoan Drop.
Jey hit a crossbody for a near fall. GUNTHER had some more chops for Jey, but Uso didn't back down. Jey dropped GUNTHER with a step-up enzuigiri. Jey landed a super kick for a two-count.
Jey's injured arm continued to be an issue, as he was hit with a missile dropkick and GUNTHER locked in a Fujiwara armbar. GUNTHER went for a rear-naked choke, but Jey went for a counter pin. "The Ring General" went for the Splash and he connected for a near fall.
A hard lariat dropped Jey, but it wasn't enough. GUNTHER dropped Jey with a loud chop, and GUNTHER followed up with more strikes to the chest.Jey accidentally Speared GUNTHER into the referee. He then hit an Uso Splash.
Jey landed on the bad arm and went for a pin, but the referee was too late to hit the three-count. GUNTHER got back up and hooked Jey's arm in a modified sleeper, and Jey was out.
Winner: GUNTHER
