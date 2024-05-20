WWE Raw: R-Truth & The Miz Will Defend Tag Team Gold Against The Judgment Day Tonight
Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature two semifinal matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, but there will also be a massive championship match.
R-Truth and The Miz have been World Tag Team Champions since capturing the gold at WrestleMania 40. Their titles are in jeopardy as they will be taking on the team that earned their title opportunity during last week's episode of the red brand.
As it turns out, R-Truth will need to face off with The Judgment Day at least one more time.
R-Truth and The Miz defend World Tag Team Championship Against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on WWE Raw
WWE has revealed that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be challenging R-Truth and The Miz tonight. Balor and McDonagh defeated New Catch Republic, Authors of Pain, and the Creed Brothers last Monday to earn this title opportunity.
R-Truth had been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day, and it all led to him securing tag team gold with The Miz on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Will The Judgment Day have the last laugh, or will the reign of Awesome Truth continue?
We'll get our answer during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Of course, we'll also find out who is moving on to the King and Queen of the Ring. WWE heads out to Saudi Arabia this week, but tonight's episode of Raw emanates from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.
