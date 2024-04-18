Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Offers Wild Fight Proposal to UFC Champ Jon Jones
Boxing star Ryan Garcia has proposed a wild idea for a matchup with UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones.
Scheduled to face Devin Haney at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY this Saturday night, Garcia has been making headlines all during the lead up to that fight thanks to his strange social media activity that included a cryptic video claiming he’d lost access to his phone and credit cards.
“King” has still been posting constantly just days out from the fight with Haney, and in perhaps his wildest move yet the 25-year-old asked fans who would win if he and Jones fought under some unique circumstances.
Garcia presumably was playing in to fan perception of his recent behavior as well as Jones’ troubled legal history with that particular post, and based on their face off atop the Empire State Building it doesn’t seem as if Haney is distracted by any of his opponent’s antics.
The buildup to their highly-anticipated super lightweight title fight was also supposed to see Garcia and Haney throw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game before “King” was allegedly kicked out of Citi Field, which immediately made the organization another target for him online.
There are probably quite a few fans that would be interested in Garcia's unique proposal for a fight with Jones, but the UFC heavyweight champion is currently still sidelined following surgery and also recently got himself in hot water for allegedly threatening a UFC drug testing employee.
Fans are still expecting Garcia to make the walk to the ring on Saturday night despite his tumultuous week, and perhaps "King" will be able to silence both his critics and fans concerned by his recent behavior when he squares off with Haney at the Barclays Center.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.