Fans Celebrate as UFC Books Louisville Return for UFC Fight Night in June
The UFC will continue its efforts to resume a more active travel schedule when it heads to Louisville, KY for a UFC Fight Night card on June 8.
Fight fans are still reeling from the incredible UFC 300 card that took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last Saturday, and after a week off the promotion is set to return to the UFC Apex facility on April 27 for a UFC Fight Night headlined by Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez.
The volume of UFC Fight Night events still held at the UFC Apex have been a continual point of frustration for fans as of late, but now the UFC has announced that it will follow up UFC 302 in Newark, NJ with an event at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on June 8.
The event will mark just the second time the UFC has visited Louisville after a card that took place on March 3, 2011 that saw Diego Sanchez defeat Martin Kampmann in the main event and also included future middleweight champion Chris Weidman earning a decision over Alessio Sakara.
Fans unsurprisingly used the UFC Louisville announcement to call for events in various other cities, but plenty of fans were also thrilled to see that the June 8 card won't be taking place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
UFC Louisville currently lacks a main event but does feature some notable matchups like the rebooked bantamweight tilt between Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcious, and with 11 fights already scheduled the June 8 card currently looks like this:
• Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler
• Thiago Moisés vs. Ľudovít Klein
• Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza
• Raul Rosa Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
• Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes
• Julian Marques vs. Zach Reese
• Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne Amanda
• Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus
• Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Daniel Marcos vs. John Castañeda
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.