Watch Max Holloway's Wife, UFC Legends React to Justin Gaethje KO at UFC 300
Max Holloway’s wife was surrounded by some of the biggest names in UFC history when her husband knocked out Justin Gaethje in the last second of their fight at UFC 300.
Fans knew heading into UFC 300 that the "BMF" title fight between Holloway and Gaethje was already a clear favorite to take Fight of the Night honors, but no one could have predicted that “Blessed” would put on the best performance of his career and cap it off with a vicious knockout just before the final bell.
The T-Mobile Arena understandably went wild when the two men threw down in the final 10 seconds of the fight, and Holloway recently shared a clip of his wife and manager celebrating immediately after the bout ended.
UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman can be seen quickly heading to the cage to wrap the "BMF" belt around Holloway’s waist, and in addition to a stunned look from two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya the video also features a hyped reaction from another UFC Hall of Famer in Chuck Liddell.
Featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria was also in attendance at UFC 300, and on yesterday’s edition of The MMA Hour the 27-year-old sent a strong message to Holloway ahead of their potential matchup.
“Just bring the same energy you had in the last 10 seconds, but bring it in the first 10 seconds," Topuria told Ariel Helwani. "We’ll see what’s gonna happen, let’s bang…I know I will be the first one to take his lights out. I know that I’m way better than him everywhere. I can do with him whatever I want to do.”
“El Matador” unseated longtime featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 earlier this year, and that result reopened the featherweight title picture significantly after Volkanovski had successfully defended the belt five times during his four-year reign as champion.
Holloway noted after UFC 300 that winning the "BMF" title left him with a number of options at both featherweight and lightweight, but with Islam Makhachev set to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 the stage appears set for the Hawaiian to return to featherweight for a matchup with Topuria.
