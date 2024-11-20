UNM Offensive Line Uses NIL Funds to Provide Turkeys for Thanksgiving Giveaway

The Lobo O-Line, lead by @r_pearce77, is donating their NIL to help feed 100 families this Thanksgiving.



Now you can help as well. Through Friday, click this link to donate and add to the O-Line's NIL donations: https://t.co/Y6VSUkK0pb #505SVF | #GoLobos | #EarnedNotGiven pic.twitter.com/YI6T3Ihbde