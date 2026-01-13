Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13
In this story:
The Boise State Broncos have gotten off to a rough start to their Mountain West schedule, going 1-4 through their first five conference games. They'll try to find some momentum tonight when they take on the UNLV Rebels.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Mountain West showdown.
Boise State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Boise State -3.5 (-110)
- UNLV +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Boise State -175
- UNLV +145
Total
- OVER 148.5 (-110)
- UNDER 148.5 (-110)
Boise State vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 13
- Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Boise State Record: 9-7 (1-4 in Mountain West)
- UNLV Record: 7-8 (2-2 in Mountain West)
Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 10-4 in Boise State's last 14 games
- Boise State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. UNLV
- Boise State is 10-1 straight up in its last 11 games vs. UNLV
- UNLV is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games
- The UDNER is 6-1 in UNLV's last seven games
- The OVER is 12-5 in the last 17 meetings between these two teams
Boise State vs. UNLV Key Player to Watch
- Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, G - UNLV Rebels
The UNLV offense goes through Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. He's been playing 31.2 minutes per game, and he's leading the team in points per game, averaging 16.2 points per game. UNLV is primarily a two-point shooting team, but Gibbs-Lawhorn is their primary three-point shooting team, and he's shooting 36% from beyond the arc.
Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
Boise State's rough start to its conference play is largely due to its terrible shooting. The Broncos rank just 277th in the country in effective field goal percentage at 48.4%. Not only that, but they have been terrible at defending the interior this season, allowing teams to shoot 52.7% from two-point range, which is bad news for them tonight when they take on a UNLV team that primarily keeps its offense to the interior.
I'm surprised UNLV is the underdog in this spot. I'll back the Rebels getting points on their home court.
Pick: UNLV +3.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.
Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets