Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13

The Boise State Broncos have gotten off to a rough start to their Mountain West schedule, going 1-4 through their first five conference games. They'll try to find some momentum tonight when they take on the UNLV Rebels.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Mountain West showdown.

Boise State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Boise State -3.5 (-110)

UNLV +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Boise State -175

UNLV +145

Total

OVER 148.5 (-110)

UNDER 148.5 (-110)

Boise State vs. UNLV How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 13

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Boise State Record: 9-7 (1-4 in Mountain West)

UNLV Record: 7-8 (2-2 in Mountain West)

Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

The UNDER is 10-4 in Boise State's last 14 games

Boise State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. UNLV

Boise State is 10-1 straight up in its last 11 games vs. UNLV

UNLV is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

The UDNER is 6-1 in UNLV's last seven games

The OVER is 12-5 in the last 17 meetings between these two teams

Boise State vs. UNLV Key Player to Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, G - UNLV Rebels

The UNLV offense goes through Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. He's been playing 31.2 minutes per game, and he's leading the team in points per game, averaging 16.2 points per game. UNLV is primarily a two-point shooting team, but Gibbs-Lawhorn is their primary three-point shooting team, and he's shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick

Boise State's rough start to its conference play is largely due to its terrible shooting. The Broncos rank just 277th in the country in effective field goal percentage at 48.4%. Not only that, but they have been terrible at defending the interior this season, allowing teams to shoot 52.7% from two-point range, which is bad news for them tonight when they take on a UNLV team that primarily keeps its offense to the interior.

I'm surprised UNLV is the underdog in this spot. I'll back the Rebels getting points on their home court.

Pick: UNLV +3.5 (-110) via BetMGM

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.

Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!