UNLV vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 20
The Utah State Aggies lost a shocker to the Grand Canyon Lopes on the weekend, dropping them to 6-1 in Mountain West play, one game behind San Diego State. The Aggies have a great chance to bounce back on Tuesday night when they host the UNLV Rebels.
UNLV has won two straight games, including an overtime thriller against Boise State. The Rebels are big underdogs tonight. Let's take a look.
UNLV vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UNLV +16.5 (-110)
- Utah State -16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UNLV +950
- Utah State -2000
Total
- OVER 157.5 (-105)
- UNDER 157.5 (-115)
UNLV vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 20
- Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- UNLV Record: 9-8 (4-2 in Mountain West)
- Utah State Record: 15-2 (6-1 in Mountain West)
UNLV vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- UNLV is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 7-2 in UNLV's last nine games
- UNLV is 1-8 straight up in its last nine games vs. Utah State
- Utah State is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
- Utah State has won 10 straight home games
- Utah State is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games as a favorite
UNLV vs. Utah State Key Player to Watch
- MJ Collins Jr., G - Utah State Aggies
MJ Collins is arguably the most dangerous shooter in the Mountain West. He's averaging 19.6 points per game, while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. He's coming off a bad game against Grand Canyon, shooting just 38.5% from the field, which is a big reason why they ended up losing by 10 points. The Aggies need Collins to have a bounce-back performance tonight.
UNLV vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
UNLV has nothing to offer in this game in terms of taking down Utah State. The Aggies look to be primed for a bounce-back spot tonight. Utah State ranks 17th in effective field goal percentage and 39th in defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, UNLV ranks 178th and 176th in those two metrics. On top of that, the Rebels turn the ball over on 16.9% of their turnovers, which ranks 197th in the country. That's bad news for them, considering Utah State ranks seventh in opponent turnovers per possession, forcing a turnover 21.3% of the time their opponent has the ball.
All signs point to a dominant Utah State victory tonight.
Pick: Utah State -16.5 (-110) via BetMGM
