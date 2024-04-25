Denver Nuggets And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
UPDATE: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both available.
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Vlatko Cancar, and the rest of their roster is fully healthy.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable, so they should be available.
The Nuggets have a 2-0 lead in the series, and are coming off a 101-99 victory in Game 2 on Monday evening.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 27 points, 20 rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Anthony Davis had 32 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/19 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 39 minutes for the Lakers.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They have won each of their previous ten matchups over the Lakers, and swept them in the 2023 Western Conference Finals before beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
As for the Lakers, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They defeated the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds of the 2023 playoffs (before losing to Denver).