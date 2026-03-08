Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Free Throw Parade Leads Steve Kerr to Blast NBA Rules

Steve Kerr is fed up with NBA rules that reward free throw merchants.

On Saturday, after the Warriors lost to the Thunder 104–97, Kerr took aim at the league. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 27 points, largely on the strength of shooting 14-of-15 from the free throw line. Kerr wasn’t mad at SGA’s performance, just the rules that allowed it. He explained how guys like Oklahoma City’s star exploit the NBA’s rules in order to get to the line.

“Well, he's incredibly clever and, you know, he knows exactly how to draw contact, and it's all within the rules,” Kerr said. “I don't have a problem with Shai. I have a problem with the rules. So, you know, I just think that we, as a league, too much off-arm—we hardly allow the defense to do anything, you know, guarding the ball. So if you allow the offensive player to push off with the off-arm to create space, it makes it really tough defensively because you can't put your arm in.”

Kerr continued, “If you put your arm in, everybody around the league will do what Shai does, what James Harden does. They'll hook your arm, and they’ll [flail their arms], and it’s all part of the rules. So, more power to all the individual players. But as a league, we need to adapt and adjust. The players are just, year after year, they just take advantage of the rules. They’re smart, and they know what they’re doing.”

His full comments are below:

Kerr is not the only person fed up with players like Gilgeous-Alexander using the rules to his advantage and creating a constant parade to the free-throw line. SGA’s ability to subtly push off to create room is virtually never called by NBA officials, yet when defenders attempt to stop it, they inevitably draw a whistle. It’s no wonder opponents are frustrated.

It’s not hard to see Kerr’s point that the league’s rules and the way games are officiated heavily favor players who can do what Gilgeous-Alexander does.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s free throw stats

The 27-year-old guard is leading the NBA in made free throws for the fourth year in a row. He is currently averaging 8.3 makes on 9.3 attempts per game.

Lakers guard Luka Dončić leads the NBA in free throw attempts per game at 10.3, with SGA coming in second, just ahead of Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (9.2). Cavs guard James Harden and Nuggets center Nikola Jokić come next, averaging 8.0. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 8.3 made free throws per game just edge Dončić’s 7.9, while Avdija (7.4) and Harden (7.1) are next.

NBA teams are currently averaging about 23.6 free throw attempts per game, which is up from 21.7 last season. The current mark is the highest since the 2013–14 season.

The Warriors sit fourth from last in the NBA in free throw attempts per game at 20.7, while the Thunder rank 14th at 23.8. The Magic (26.7), Pistons (26.6), Lakers (26.3), Nuggets (26.2) and Timberwolves (26.2) make up the top five.

Free points make the game easier, which is why all the teams in the top five of that list currently occupy playoff spots.

