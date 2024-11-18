Ben Simmons Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Nets-Knicks Game
On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The Nets lost by a score of 114-104 to fall to 5-9 in their first 16 games.
Ben Simmons finished with four rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 0/3 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Simmons made an honest statement when he spoke to reporters.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "Ben Simmons after #Nets loss to the #Knicks: "I just don’t think we brought energy tonight. Yeah. We didn't play how we needed to play.” #nyk #nba"
After only appearing 15 games last season, Simmons is averaging 5.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in his first ten games.
The Nets are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
They are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Knicks, the Nets will resume action on Tuesday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center in New York.
They are 3-3 in their six games at home, while they have gone 2-6 in the eight games they have played on the road.
Simmons is in his fourth season as a member of the Nets.
As for the Knicks, they improved to 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.