Fastbreak

Ben Simmons Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Nets-Knicks Game

Ben Simmons made an honest statement after the Nets lost to the Knicks.

Ben Stinar

Oct 30, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) shoots during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) shoots during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

The Nets lost by a score of 114-104 to fall to 5-9 in their first 16 games.

Ben Simmons finished with four rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 0/3 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Simmons made an honest statement when he spoke to reporters.

Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "Ben Simmons after #Nets loss to the #Knicks: "I just don’t think we brought energy tonight. Yeah. We didn't play how we needed to play.” #nyk #nba"

After only appearing 15 games last season, Simmons is averaging 5.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in his first ten games.

The Nets are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ben Simmon
Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Following the Knicks, the Nets will resume action on Tuesday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center in New York.

They are 3-3 in their six games at home, while they have gone 2-6 in the eight games they have played on the road.

Simmons is in his fourth season as a member of the Nets.

Ben Simmons
Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As for the Knicks, they improved to 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.