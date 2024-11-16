Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Raptors
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Toronto Raptors.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics on Friday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Toronto:
Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT
Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE"
Holiday is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 13 games.
This would be his first game out of action (if he doesn't play).
The Celtics are off to an excellent start to the season with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 139-114.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum finished with 36 points, nine rebounds and ten assists while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Toronto, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.
As for the Raptors, they have had a tough start to the year.
They are 2-11 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Raptors are in the middle of a six-game losing streak after most recently falling to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 99-95.