All-Time NBA Christmas Day Scoring Leaders: Where LeBron James, Kevin Durant Rank

Josh Wilson

James and Durant have been regulars in the NBA's Christmas Day programming
James and Durant have been regulars in the NBA's Christmas Day programming

The NBA's Christmas tradition rages on once again in 2025, with a selection of exciting matchups around the league from the afternoon into the wee hours of the night. It is the unofficial arrival of the NBA season.

Since the league generally tries to schedule some of its most popular stars and exciting matchups on the holiday, it makes for an interesting date to look at from a statistical lens. And what better stat to look at than points scored?

Below, we'll take a look at the five highest-scoring players on Christmas, and then a full list of the top 20 of all-time. It's a function of both longevity, scheduling, and prolificness, with the final list being a mix of some of the league's best stars from a number of different eras. A special thanks to Stathead's Index for research.

1. LeBron James

LeBron James, NBA Christmas
James is playing in his 20th Christmas game in 2025 / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James leads the NBA in Christmas scoring with 507 points, also leading the way in games played. 2025 will mark his 20th game played on Christmas, playing the traditional game in all but three seasons of his career. James is 11-1 going into the Lakers' 2025 Christmas Day game. Something to look for? While he's third in double-doubles with eight on Christmas, he's only recorded one Christmas triple-double (2010) in his career.

2. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA
Bryant scored nearly 400 points in Christmas games throughout his NBA career / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A hundred and some points behind James is the late Kobe Bryant, who scored 395 points on Dec. 25 games by the end of his NBA career. Bryant is also firmly in the games played leaderboards with 16 holiday classics. His highlight was a 2004 42-point game against the Heat that culminated in a 104-102 overtime loss.

3. Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson, NBA
Robertson, a triple-double master, scored plenty on Christmas / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Oscar Robertson, one of the game's excellent stat stuffers, made his mark on the holiday classic with 377 points scored on Christmas. Robertson had seven games on Christmas with 35 points or more scored. Perhaps more impressively, he had four triple-doubles on Christmas throughout his career, the most of any player (Russell Westbrook has logged two, the only other player to log more than one).

4. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets, NBA Christmas
Durant is another mainstay Christmas star of the modern era / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Look no further than Kevin Durant's 2010 Christmas performance to find out just how special this day can be. Durant scored 44 points on 14-of-20 shooting (4-of-7 beyond the arc) and added seven rebounds and four assists. That scoring helps put him in fourth place with 342 points, trailing Robertson by 35 going into this year's matchup against the Lakers.

5. Dwyane Wade

NBA, Christmas Day, Dwyane Wade
Wade cracks into the top-5 in Christmas Day scoring going into 2025 / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Wade is fifth in scoring on the holiday, and the last of all-time players going into the 2025 iteration of the tradition to land above 300 points scored on Christmas (314). Perhaps most impressive about his Christmas games is his record, though, going 10-3 in his 13 games. He authored one of the best individual games in the holiday's history, a 40 point, 4 rebound, 11 assist performance in a blowout win over the Lakers in 2006, he shot 11-of-19 from the field.

All-time NBA Christmas scoring: Top 20

The top 20 going into 2025's games is slightly refreshed. Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving all cracked the top 20 in recent years, pushing Hal Greer, Bill Sharman, and Wilt Chamberlain out.

Rank

Player

Points

1

LeBron James

507

2

Kobe Bryant

395

3

Oscar Robertson

377

4

Kevin Durant

342

5

Dwyane Wade

314

6

Russell Westbrook

288

7

James Harden

273

8

Shaquille O'Neal

272

9

Dolph Schayes

239

10

Walt Bellamy

237

11

Richie Guerin

232

12

Dick Van Arsdale

232

13

Bob Cousy

223

14

Walt Frazier

204

15

Earl Monroe

204

16

Carmelo Anthony

203

17

Kyrie Irving

199

18

Jayson Tatum

197

19

Stephen Curry

194

20

Jerry West

193

An interesting mix of names sits outside of the top 20. Michael Jordan, notably, is not on the list. Neither is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Some active stars sit outside the top 20 but figure to be candidates to break in in future years, like Jaylen Brown (165 points), Giannis Antetokounmpo (158), Julius Randle (147) and Nikola Jokic (139).

