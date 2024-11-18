Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status For Hawks-Kings Game
On Monday evening, the Sacramento Kings will host the Atlanta Hawks in California.
For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report.
He also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action.
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News: "Domantas Sabonis (lower back tightness) remains doubtful for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. He didn't appear to be in attendance at this morning's shootaround."
Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 64.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The Kings are 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 121-117.
De'Aaron Fox led the team with 49 points, three rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 16/30 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following the Hawks, the Kings will play their next game on Friday evening when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in Sacramento.
As for the Hawks, they are coming off a 114-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
They are 6-8 in their first 14 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following Sacramento, the Hawks will visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in San Francisco.