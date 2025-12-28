Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Bengals)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the injury report once again in Week 17, as he's listed as questionable due to a heel injury.
Harrison played through the injury in Week 16, and it appears he will give it a go on Sunday as well. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harrison is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, but his snaps will be managed.
So, bettors and fantasy owners shouldn't expect a massive workload for the former first-round pick on Sunday. Harrison played just 29 snaps (50.9 percent) in Week 16, and he caught one of his three targets for 14 yards.
It's possible that he sees a workload similar to that on Sunday against Cincy.
This season, Harrison has appeared in just 11 games due to injury, catching 41 of his 72 targets for 608 yards and four scores. He'll look to finish the regular season strong, although his first two NFL seasons have been underwhelming considering how high he was taken in the draft (No. 4 overall).
Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for the Cardinals with Harrison expected to be on a bit of a pitch count on Sunday.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Bengals
Earlier today, the SI Betting team released our favorite anytime touchdown scorers for Week 17, and Iain MacMillan is targeting Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to score.
With Harrison expected to be limited on Sunday, McBride may be the best bet against a Cincinnati defense that has struggled against the pass all season long:
Trey McBride Anytime TD (+110)
We have the dream touchdown bet in this matchup and I'm shocked we can wager on this at plus-money.
The Cincinnati Bengals are the worst defense in the NFL when it comes to defending tight ends, allowing the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to the position.
Now, they have to face arguably the best tight end in the league. Trey McBride has already scored 10 touchdowns this season and I'd be surprised if he doesn't find the end zone in this interconference duel.
