Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status For Jazz-Kings Game
On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Kings will host the Utah Jazz in California.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 64.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Domantas Sabonis is out for the Kings tonight vs Jazz with lower back tightness. Left last night briefly with same issue. First missed game in awhile. Played all 82 games last season. DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk also out for Kings."
The Kings are 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in overtime) by a score of 130-126.
Sabonis finished the loss with 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 10/15 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
Following the Jazz, the Kings will play their next game on Monday when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
As for the Jazz, they are 3-8 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Dallas Mavericsk by a score of 115
Following the Kings, the Jazz will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers in California.