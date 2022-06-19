2022 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0 and Top-50 Rankings

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place this coming Thursday and things around the league are starting to get interesting. Not only are there multiple teams talking about possible trades involving draft picks, but many organizations are still mulling their options on who to draft.

The lives of 58 different young basketball talents will be forever changed in less than a week when they hear their name called in the 2022 NBA Draft and almost all of these draft prospects are putting the finishing touches on their pre-draft reports via team workouts.

Every organization around the NBA continues to do their homework on many different prospects and as we hit the homestretch of evaluations, a better picture is being painted for which prospects are being regarded as the “top-tier guys.”

However, throughout the pre-draft process, it is becoming more and more clear which players could wind up being the biggest “sleepers” in this year’s draft, as well as which prospects could make an impact as undrafted signees right after the conclusion of the draft.

Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey are heavily regarded as the best prospects this year, but there is a ton of talent and untapped potential up-and-down this draft class.

Whether you are the first overall pick, the last pick or go undrafted, there are opportunities to be had in the NBA and we will see plenty of rookies from this draft class make a difference during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Here is the final Top-50 list and my 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0 ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft set to take place on June 23:

#1 Jabari Smith Jr. - Forward - Auburn - Freshman

Arguably the top pick in many scout’s minds right now, Jabari Smith Jr. seems like the best scoring talent at the top of the draft board. At Auburn, Smith showcased his abilities to score from virtually anywhere on the floor and out of all of the top prospects in this year’s draft, he is definitely the best jump-shooter. Another “positionless” type of player on the wing, Smith has a really good shot at being the first player selected by the Magic this year.

No matter where he is on the floor, Jabari Smith Jr. is able to get to his spots and knock down either a mid-range jumper or a three-point shot. He shot 43.6% from deep at Auburn, leaving many NBA scouts and executives to believe he will be a 40-plus percent three-point shooter on the wing at the next level. Still having a ton of upside to grow, it is hard to imagine Jabari Smith Jr. not being the first or second prospect drafted in June. He has all the skills offensively to grow into an All-Star-level wing and given his length, Smith can grow into a factor defensively as well.

Jabari Smith Jr. has only met and worked out with the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, pretty much sealing the deal on his status as either the first or second pick in this year’s draft.

#2 Paolo Banchero - Forward - Duke - Freshman

Many tend to know Paolo Banchero heading into the draft, especially since he was the star player for Duke this season, helping them reach the Final Four. Standing 6-10 with an unofficial wingspan of 7-1, Banchero really has the ability to play any position in this league, especially given that he is more than capable of playing one-on-one against any type of defender. In terms of scoring and offense, Paolo Banchero can do it all.

From perimeter to post, the former Duke Blue Devil fits the mold of a modern day power-forward in this league and can not only make plays for himself, but others as well. Perhaps one of the more underrated parts of his game that gets overshadowed by his scoring abilities at the rim is Banchero’s passing abilities. He is not a “point-forward” per se, but the 19-year-old is extremely confident bringing the ball up the floor and initiating an offense. It would not be shocking to see him be an All-Star one day and with the right team, Banchero can truly be the face of a rebuild. The Houston Rockets are very high on Paolo Banchero and there is heavy speculation that he will be their selection with the third overall pick, should he be on the board.

#3 Chet Holmgren - Forward/Center - Gonzaga - Freshman

Coming out of Gonzaga, Chet Holmgren is rated as the top big man in this year’s draft class and his length is what has many teams in the league excited about his potential. Standing 7-0 tall with a 7-6 unofficial wingspan, Holmgren is being classified as a high-level rim-protector that is more than capable of stretching the floor. Not many 7-footers can move well outside of the paint, but Chet Holmgren is the full package.

His footwork and quickness is exceptional for his size and stature, making him very worthy of being the top pick in this year’s draft. Holmgren is an elite-level prospect that really does not have any long-term concerns. Adding weight and becoming stronger is something that can be worked on, but the skill he possesses and understanding of the game is something that cannot be taught. A new modern-day big man, Chet Holmgren will make a difference on both ends of the court during his rookie season.

#4 Keegan Murray - Forward - Iowa - Sophomore

A very efficient combo-forward, Keegan Murray can do a little bit of everything on the floor. At Iowa, Murray was his team’s primary scoring option and was able to make an impact even when he did not have the ball in his hands because of his understanding for where to be. Whether it is positioning himself for an offensive rebound or setting a screen to free up one of his teammates on offense, Murray checks off all the “intangible” boxes for a team looking for an all-around playmaker in the draft.

Defensively, Keegan Murray has a chance to shine given his wide frame and length. It is not hard to believe that in the modern-day NBA, he will even be able to sub-in as a “small-ball” center in some rotations. Set to turn 22 in August, Murray is older than some other top-tier draft prospects, but he is one of the most NBA-ready players in this draft class and will very likely have an impact in the league from Day 1, much like this year’s Rookie of the Year in Scottie Barnes. Just looking at long-term projection, Keegan Murray will be in the NBA for many years to come as a trustworthy and reliable forward.

#5 Jaden Ivey - Guard - Purdue - Sophomore

The most athletic guard in this year’s draft class, Jaden Ivey tends to play well above the rim and is an exceptional ball-handler in the open floor. Quickness and explosiveness are the two main things talked about in regards to Ivey, making him a prospect that could immediately help change the narrative for a franchise needing talent in their backcourt. Ivey was one of the best guards in college basketball this last year at Purdue and his game should translate perfectly to the NBA-level, especially given the success other young, explosive guards like Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell have had in a short period of time in the league!

Shooting off-the-dribble and spot-up from deep, Ivey has the ability to be a threat from the perimeter immediately and he is a very crafty playmaker as well, getting those around him involved. As a defender, Jaden Ivey is able to keep his opponents in front of him and has really solid lateral footwork. Offensively, you know what you are going to get with Jaden Ivey and his explosiveness is what has propelled him to being a top-tier prospect.

#6 Bennedict Mathurin - Guard/Forward - Arizona - Sophomore

Showing flashes of All-Star-level talent on the wing, Bennedict Mathurin is one of the better overall playmakers on the wing in this draft class. He is not afraid to initiate an offense and defensively, Mathurin’s length allows him to stay in front of smaller, more agile guards on the perimeter. Standing 6’6” with a 6’9” wingspan, Mathurin has potential to continue growing on the defensive-end of the floor. Turnovers are a little bit of a concern coming out of college, but many teams love Bennedict Mathurin’s high motor when he is on the floor.

Mathurin has quickly risen up draft boards over the last month after being thought to be a mid first-round prospect. At this point, it would be shocking to see him fall outside of the Top-10 on draft night. A true three-point shooting threat, the team that drafts Bennedict Mathurin will look to get him involved right away.

#7 Dyson Daniels - Guard - G-League Ignite

Coming from the G League Ignite team, Dyson Daniels has shot up draft boards over the last several months and is once again on the rise after an impressive showing at the NBA Draft Combine. Many teams fell in love with Daniels during the interview process and his measurements caught a lot of scout’s attention, as the 19-year-old guard measured in at roughly 6’7.5” with a near 6’11” wingspan. Being a terrific playmaker and ball-handler, Dyson Daniels has a chance to be the best on-ball guard in this draft class. Good things happen when Daniels has the ball and he is just as good of a defender as he is a facilitator.

There is a lot of hype surrounding Daniels right now and rightfully so. He has a little bit of everything to his game that makes him a young, high-potential prospect entering the league and his length is definitely a “plus” for a guard. At this point, it is hard to imagine Dyson Daniels falling outside of the Top-10 on draft night, as there are several teams near the top of this year’s draft that love the versatility and upside Daniels presents long-term. Looking ahead a few years, it would not be surprising to see Daniels be one of the top players from this draft class.

#9 AJ Griffin - Guard/Forward - Duke - Freshman

The son of former 10-year veteran and current NBA assistant Adrian Griffin, AJ Griffin finds himself as an athletic and intriguing prospect that can play either the shooting guard or small-forward positions. A very talented scorer, Griffin can really shoot from the perimeter and seems to have a certain level of poise to his game that many younger prospects do not have. He takes high percentage shots and knows the strengths of his game, which is what separates him from others offensively.

His lack of productivity at Duke may cause some to question his skillset, but AJ Griffin is the real deal. Possessing a 7-foot wingspan, Griffin has a chance to really develop into an impactful two-way wing in this league. While some say that Griffin’s stock is falling in this year’s draft, he is still regarded as a Top-10 prospect in many scout’s eyes.

#10 Shaedon Sharpe - Guard - Kentucky - Freshman

One of the biggest unknowns in this year’s draft class, Shaedon Sharpe is a young, highly explosive athlete that made a name for himself at the high school level. Enrolling early at Kentucky, Sharpe has not played any college basketball, but possesses all of the unique traits teams look for in a high-potential prospect. While some may shy away from him given the question marks to his game, the 19-year-old guard has a chance to be a real star.

Shaedon Sharpe can really get going from three-point range and possesses a very smooth shooting stroke from the permeter. An above-average ball-handler, Sharpe will not be viewed as a primary facilitator, but he is a very capable playmaker and tends to get to his spots with ease. Defense and shot selection are the two things being questioned the most with Sharpe right now ahead of the draft. There really is no telling as to where Shaedon Sharpe goes in the 2022 NBA Draft, as some teams love his upside whereas other teams want no part of the risk associated with taking a young, unproven talent.

#11 Ousmane Dieng - Forward - France

Standing 6’10 with a 7’0”-plus wingspan, Ousmane Dieng has a lot of upside for growth at just 19-years-old. Out on the wing, Dieng uses his athleticism to his advantage to blow past smaller, less athletic defenders and has a good feel for when to pull up for a jump-shot when attacking the rim. Obviously teams are interested in his potential on defense given his length and other than his three-point shooting abilities, there are no long-term concerns to Dieng’s game. Still a very raw prospect, Ousmane Dieng could project to be a top-tier talent from this draft class if a team is willing to put in the time to develop him correctly.

#12 Malaki Branham - Guard - Ohio State - Freshman

Malaki Branham really came into his own during his freshman season at Ohio State, showcasing his ability to score from the perimeter and be an avid ball-handler at the shooting guard position. Measuring 6’5.5” at the combine after being listed as 6’4”, Branham’s measurements continued to draw attention when he measured a 6’10” wingspan. Projected as a 3-and-D wing, Malaki Branham is only 19-years-old and still has plenty of room to grow as an all-around playmaker and elite-level perimeter shooting threat. He is one of the safer projected first-round picks in this year’s draft, especially given his upside to still improve and the confidence he displays offensively.

#13 Jeremy Sochan - Forward - Baylor - Freshman

An elite-level defensive player, Jeremy Sochan may be a prospect that can come in and immediately make an impact for any team in the league on defense. Sochan stands 6’9” with a 7’0 wingspan and he really does not back down to any challenge. Whether it is guarding a big man or a guard, the 19-year-old forward has great footwork and really takes pride in his defense. While he is an unproven shooter on offense, Sochan has plenty of potential for growth and will see a lot of time on the floor his rookie season because of how strong of a defender he is.

#14 Jalen Duren - Center - Memphis - Freshman

Being a high-level shot-blocker at Memphis, Jalen Duren could very well be the best shot-blocker in this year’s draft class. With a near 7’5” wingspan, Duren can contest virtually any shot and he does tend to move well for a big man. On offense, Jalen Duren is an elite-level pick-and-roll big man that will catch any pass lobbed up to him at the rim. He is not the “modern-day” big man in terms of shooting for the perimeter and being a playmaker, but Duren can block shots, he can rebound and will be a high-level finisher in the paint, possibly even leading this rookie class in field goal percentage his first year in the league.

#15 Mark Williams - Center - Duke - Sophomore

Having the best rebounding potential in this draft class, in my opinion, Mark Williams has a chance to be a real impact center at the NBA-level. Williams possesses a 7’7” wingspan that has made him draw a lot of comparison to Mo Bamba when he came out of Texas in 2018. He may not be able to stretch his game to the perimeter, but Williams’ length makes him an excellent shot-blocker and someone that can really be a headache for teams on both ends of the floor. Mark Williams is not a liability on offense and tends to move really well either going to screen or cutting to the basket. For a team looking for a center, it is hard not to consider Williams in this year’s draft.

#16 Tari Eason - Forward - LSU - Sophomore

Defensively, Tari Eason is one of the best prospects in this year’s draft class. His high motor and intensity on defense can sometimes get him in some foul trouble, but the 6’7” forward truly is a “positionless” player because he can guard 1-5 on the floor. Moving well off-the-ball, Eason has the ability to run in transition and can make plays in the paint even though he is oftentimes guarded by stronger, lengthier defenders. Many teams are very intrigued with his ability to fill multiple needs at the next level given his 7’2” wingspan and versatility on the defensive-end of the floor.

#17 Jaden Hardy - Guard - G-League Ignite

Another player from the G League Ignite, Jaden Hardy seems to be a player many still have questions about. Scouts and executives are not questioning his ball-handling and playmaking abilities, as Hardy has no problem creating for himself or others, but he is just a prospect that has a lot of untapped potential. Hardy’s upside in this league could very well depend on where he ends up, as there are definitely aspects of his game that resemble traits of an All-Star. Developing a consistent jump-shot and being a more aware off-the-ball defender will help Jaden Hardy become an elite-level prospect.

#18 MarJon Beauchamp - Guard - G-League Ignite

An unknown coming out of the G League, MarJon Beauchamp has been generating some buzz from the combine given his intelligence and defensive instincts. Possessing a near 7’1” wingspan, Beauchamp is able to close out very well on his opponents and he is not an out-of-control defender like others in this draft class. He is very calm defensively and very rarely is blown past one-on-one.

As a wing, his three-point shooting numbers in the G League are a little bit concerning, but Beauchamp is NBA-ready and should sustain a long career with his instincts on the defensive-end of the floor. Many teams have shown a lot of interest in MarJon Beauchamp over the last week, giving the young wing a lot of confidence that he could very well be a Top-20 pick in this year’s draft.

#19 Jalen Williams - Guard/Forward - Santa Clara - Junior

Throughout the pre-draft process, no player has helped themselves out more than Jalen Williams. Playing at Santa Clara, not many are familiar with his game, but Williams truly is a high-level two-way wing that is only going to get better in the right situation. He can shoot from the wing, he can score off-the-dribble and Williams’ 7’2” wingspan is something many are talking about from the NBA Combine, especially since he measured just under 6’6” with shoes. Jalen Williams’ upside is very high and with a shooting touch and length on the wing, he is someone not many teams will want to pass up the opportunity to draft.

#20 E.J. Liddell - Forward - Ohio State - Junior

Possessing a big frame and high understanding for the game, E.J. Liddell is an older prospect that a lot of current playoff teams are hoping will be available late in the first-round because of the impact he can make off-the-bench immediately. Coming back to Ohio State this season after testing the NBA Draft process out last year, Liddell really improved as an all-around defender and has become a strong rim-protector even though he is only 6’7”. Offensively, Liddell can back his opponents down in the post and he also has a perimeter game. With very few flaws in his game, E.J. Liddell is definitely going to be a draft prospect that can come in and contribute off-the-bench right away in a team’s frontcourt.

#21 Ochai Agbaji - Guard - Kansas - Senior

The leader of the 2021 NCAA Champion Kansas Jayhawks, Ochai Agbaji has a chance to go in the lottery this upcoming draft. Similar to Chris Duarte and Corey Kispert in last year’s draft class, Agbaji is an older prospect that already has the tools to make an impact in the league immediately. He is only 22-years-old and is a very smart player with the ball in his hands, giving Agbaji a chance to be a sixth-man-like talent for an already winning franchise. A 3-and-D shooting guard, Ochai Agbaji will be in the running for All-Rookie honors by the end of the 2022-23 season because of the impact he can make right away.

#22 Nikola Jovic - Forward - Serbia

One of the best international players in this year’s draft class, Nikola Jovic is a versatile forward that can do a little bit of everything on the floor. Pick-and-roll sets are where Jovic flourishes on the court and he is just a very smart player. His understanding for the game is what has made Jovic a potential lottery pick and getting those around him involved is something that has teams talking about his abilities. Defensively though, Nikola Jovic has been deemed a liability at times and will need to become a little bit stronger to really make an impact early on in his career. No, this is not Nikola Jokic even though one letter separates the two.

#23 Blake Wesley - Guard - Notre Dame - Freshman

Improving a lot over the course of his freshman year, Blake Wesley has a chance to be a high-impact scorer at the NBA-level. While listed as a shooting guard, Wesley has a chance to be a combo-guard that can be a team’s primary ball-handler because of his tight handles and hig understanding for the game. Possessing a strong looking jump-shot and having the ability to get to the rim offensively, the Notre Dame product will most definitely be a first-round prospect.

#24 Dalen Terry - Guard - Arizona - Sophomore

A very intriguing and lengthy combo-guard that has done well for himself throughout the pre-draft process this year, Dalen Terry continues to rise up draft boards and could very well have a promise near the end of the first-round at this rate given the “buzz” he has generated. Standing 6-7 with a near 7-1 wingspan, Terry is a longer guard that has a ton of potential to grow into a talented two-way player. Becoming stronger and learning how to use his length to his advantage will go a long way for Terry in his potential NBA career, but as of right now, his playmaking abilities and length is what projects him to possibly be one of the biggest “sleeper” picks in the draft.

#25 Kennedy Chandler - Guard - Tennessee - Freshman

An all-around playmaker and sound facilitator, Kennedy Chandler really is one of the more underappreciated guards in this year’s draft class. While he has yet to turn 20-years-old, Chandler is a very poised and calm ball-handler that very rarely made mistakes during his time at Tennessee. Not being afraid to create opportunities for others, Kennedy Chandler should be able to contribute as a backup point guard in this league right away. Likely to fall in the 20-30 range of this year’s draft, Chandler does not have a tremendously high upside, but he can be a steady presence in a team’s backcourt for many years to come, similar to the production and role of Monte Morris with the Denver Nuggets over the years.

#26 TyTy Washington - Guard - Kentucky - Freshman

#27 Patrick Baldwin Jr. - Forward - Milwaukee - Freshman

#28 Jake LaRavia - Forward - Wake Forest - Junior

#29 Kendall Brown - Forward - Baylor - Freshman

#30 David Roddy - Forward - Colorado State - Junior

#31 Wendell Moore Jr. - Forward - Duke - Junior

#32 Trevor Keels - Guard - Duke - Freshman

#33 Bryce McGowens - Guard - Nebraska - Freshman

#34 Caleb Houston - Forward - Michigan - Freshman

#35 Walker Kessler - Center - Auburn - Sophomore

#36 Christian Braun - Guard - Kansas - Junior

#37 Christian Koloko - Center - Arizona - Junior

#38 Ismael Kamagate - Center - France

#39 Max Christie - Guard - Michigan State - Freshman

#40 Josh Minott - Forward - Memphis - Freshman

#41 Andrew Nembhard - Guard - Gonzaga - Senior

#42 Gabriele Procida - Guard/Forward - Italy

#43 Justin Lewis - Forward - Marquette - Sophomore

#44 Jean Montero - Guard - Overtime Elite (Dominican Republic)

#45 Peyton Watson - Forward - UCLA - Freshman

#46 Ryan Rollins - Guard - Toledo - Sophomore

#47 Dominick Barlow - Forward - Overtime Elite (USA)

#48 Khalifa Diop - Center - Senegal

#49 Michael Foster Jr. - Forward/Center - G League Ignite

#50 Keon Ellis - Guard - Alabama

