How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Combine: Schedule, Participants and Draft Order

With the Orlando Magic winning the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on May 17, all 30 teams around the league now turn their attention to the NBA Draft Combine taking place in Chicago.

Plenty of intriguing prospects are putting their skills to the test this week in front of hundreds of league scouts, executives and personnel, looking to make their dreams of being drafted into the NBA their reality.

A total of 76 invitations were extended to this year’s combine at first, including the likes of potential first overall picks in Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jaden Ivey, but seven other invitations have since been given out due to standouts at the G League Elite Camp, which was held earlier in the week.

From strength and agility drills to shooting drills to live five-on-five scrimmages, plenty of draft prospects over the years have made a name for themselves in this event and we should expect nothing less this year!

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the NBA Draft Combine this week and the names of all of this year’s participants.

How to watch NBA Draft Combine:

The 2022 NBA Draft Combine taking place in Chicago began on May 16, but coverage will be aired on Thursday, May 19 starting at 3 p.m. ET. on ESPNEWS and continues at 5 p.m. ET. on ESPN2. The second day of coverage will then resume on Friday, May 20 at 1 p.m. ET. on ESPN2 and continues on ESPNEWS at 2 p.m. ET.

ESPN will televise NBA Today hosted by Malika Andrews live from the NBA Draft Combine at 3 p.m. ET. on ESPN during the week.

List of Participants At NBA Draft Combine:

NOTE: Marcus Sasser (Houston), Bryson Williams (Texas Tech), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Jared Rhoden (Seton Hall), Darius Days (LSU), Tyrese Martin (UCONN) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (LA Tech) all received invitations to the NBA Draft Combine after participating in this week’s G League Elite Camp in Chicago.

2022 NBA Draft First-Round Order:

Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers Portland Trail Blazers New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers) San Antonio Spurs Washington Wizards New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers) Charlotte Hornets Cleveland Cavaliers Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans) Atlanta Hawks Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets) Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) Denver Nuggets Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz) Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers) Milwaukee Bucks San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics) Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns)

