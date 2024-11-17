Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Honest Assessment After Bucks-Hornets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
The game came down to the wire, but the Bucks lost by a score of 115-114.
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a shot for the win.
After the game, he was asked about the final play when he met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "I'll take the shot a thousand times. I work on that shot. Did not got my way, but I just love being in that position... Got to my spot. It wasn't short, I didn't want it to be short, it was a good miss, so I just gotta live with it."
The two-time MVP finished the loss with 22 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks while shooting 11/22 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Despite the loss, Antetokounmpo made NBA history.
He is averaging 32.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 12 games.
Via StatMamba: "Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded the 9th fastest triple-double in NBA history."
The Bucks are just 4-9 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Houston Rockets.
As for the Hornets, they improved to 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.