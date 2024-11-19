Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Clippers
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles to play James Harden and the Clippers.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Reece Beekman, Kevon Looney and De'Anthony Melton.
Steph Curry and Lindy Waters III are both questionable.
Curry is currently averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in nine games.
The Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs.
In addition, the franchise lost future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson (via free agency).
Despite all of that, the Warriors are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 10-2 record.
They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
In their most recent victory, the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 123-118.
Buddy Hield led the team with 18 points off the bench.
Following their showdown with Los Angeles, the Warriors will head home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
As for Los Angeles, they have had a solid start to the year with a 7-7 record in 14 games.
They are coming off a 116-105 victory (at home) over the Utah Jazz.
Following their matchup with Golden State, the Clippers will remain at home to host Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles, California.