Warriors-Celtics: Most Recent Injury Reports For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are in Massachusetts to face off for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics currently have a 2-1 lead over the Warriors, so they can take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win at home on Friday night.

They won Game 3 by a score of 116-100 on Wednesday at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, and they will look to tie up the series at 2-2 in Game 4.



Related stories on NBA basketball