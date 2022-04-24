BREAKING: Alex Caruso's Injury Status In Game 4

Alex Caruso has exited Game 4 with an injury, and he will not return to the game on Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Illinois, and during the game Alex Caruso injured his face.

The key role player will remain ruled out for the rest of the game, which is a big loss for Chicago.

Caruso is in his first season with the Bulls after being a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers for his entire NBA career.

In 2020, he helped helped them win an NBA Championship.

As for the series, the Bulls are in a must win situation, because a loss would have them fall down 3-1 with Game 5 back in Milwaukee.

The Bulls (sixth seed) are in the playoffs for the first time as a franchise since the 2016-17 season when they had Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade.

As for the Bucks, they finished the year a the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and are coming off of winning the NBA Championship during the 2020-21 NBA season.

This is also Zach LaVine's first time in the NBA Playoffs (he had previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves before joining the Bulls).

