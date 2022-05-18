Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 1
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in California at the Chase Center, and for the game they will be without one of their most important veterans.
2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out due to injury.
The Warriors are coming into the game after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 o the second-round of the playoffs last Friday night at home.
Therefore, they have had a full four days of rest to get ready for Game 1 against the Mavs.
Meanwhile, the Mavs had to play a Game 7 on Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona, against the Suns, so they are running on very little rest for Game 1 on the road against the Warriros.
This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season, while the Mavs have made it out of the first-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season.
