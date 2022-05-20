Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors will once again host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night in California at the Chase Center, and for the game they will remain without one of their key veterans.

Iguodala was the NBA Finals MVP when the Warriros won the NBA Championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015.

At one point, Iguodala was an All-Star, and he has now transitioned into being more of a veteran as a leader than a player which is still very important for the team.

The Warriros have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 of the series on Wednesday night.

This is the first time the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season, but prior to the drought they had made the NBA finals five times in a row and won the NBA Championship three times during that span.

As for the Mavs, this is their first time out of the first-round since the 2011 season.

