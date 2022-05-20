Skip to main content

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors will once again host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night in California at the Chase Center, and for the game they will remain without one of their key veterans.

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Iguodala was the NBA Finals MVP when the Warriros won the NBA Championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. 

At one point, Iguodala was an All-Star, and he has now transitioned into being more of a veteran as a leader than a player which is still very important for the team. 

The Warriros have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 of the series on Wednesday night. 

This is the first time the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season, but prior to the drought they had made the NBA finals five times in a row and won the NBA Championship three times during that span. 

As for the Mavs, this is their first time out of the first-round since the 2011 season. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17441244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar17 seconds ago
USATSI_18146556_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18299522_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Warriors Western Conference Finals Game 2 on Friday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18305596_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ankle Breaker Of The Entire Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Heat Could Reportedly Trade This Star

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_6328300_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted During Game 2

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
Betting

Here's Who The Public Is Taking In Game 2

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18192148_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 2

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18291968_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 2

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago