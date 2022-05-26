Skip to main content

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 5

Andre Iguodala remains ruled out for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, and for the game they will remain without one of their key veteran players.   

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out, and he has yet to play a game so far in this series.   

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors are right on the verge of making the NBA Finals for the sixth time in just eight years, which no other team in the entire league has done during that time span. 

They have a 3-1 lead over the Mavs, so a win on the evening would officially end the series. 

The Warriors had won the first three games, but they lost Game 4 to the Mavs who suddenly woke up and looked like a competitive team. 

However, no team in the history of the league has ever come back from trailing 3-0 to win a playoff series. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17095967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18225723_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Mavericks Latest Injury Reports For Thursday

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_13576730_168388303_lowres
News

ESPN's Jalen Rose Claims He Voted Kyrie Irving To 2021-22 All-NBA Third Team

By Brett Siegel37 minutes ago
USATSI_18041556_168388303_lowres
News

MUST SEE: LeBron James Surprises Kid At His I Promise School

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16988405_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 5 Against Mavs

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 5 Against Mavericks

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_15513229_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Kyrie Irving For Russell Westbrook, Who Says No?

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18237759_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 5 Latest Injury For Warriors And Mavs

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18135496_168388303_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Speaks On Knee Injury After Game 5

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago