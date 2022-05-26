Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 5

Andre Iguodala remains ruled out for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, and for the game they will remain without one of their key veteran players.

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out, and he has yet to play a game so far in this series.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are right on the verge of making the NBA Finals for the sixth time in just eight years, which no other team in the entire league has done during that time span.

They have a 3-1 lead over the Mavs, so a win on the evening would officially end the series.

The Warriors had won the first three games, but they lost Game 4 to the Mavs who suddenly woke up and looked like a competitive team.

However, no team in the history of the league has ever come back from trailing 3-0 to win a playoff series.

