Injury Status Of Ben Simmons For Game 3 Of Celtics-Nets

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, Ben Simmons remains ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

On Friday, he met with reporters and updated them on his status.

Simmons came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season, but has yet to play in game for either team in 2021-22.

The Nets trail the Celtics 2-0 in the series as the Celtics took both games at home.

In both games, the Nets had kept it close into the fourth quarter (even leading), but the Celtics were able to make the more effective plays down the stretch.

The two teams faced off in the playoffs last year, and the Nets won the series in just five games.

Simmons has never missed the NBA Playoffs, and outside of his rookie season has been an NBA All-Star every single year.

He was the first overall pick in the NBA Draft out of LSU in 2016, and he has only ever appeared in an NBA game for the 76ers.

He won Rookie of The Year in 2017-18 after being missing the entire 2016-17 season.

