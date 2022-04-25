Ben Simmons Injury Status For Monday's Game 4 In Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets are down 0-3 in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, and Game 4 will be played at Barclays Center on Monday evening in New York.
If the Nets lose, they will have their season ended and be swept by the Celtics.
They are currently the only team in the NBA who is in an 0-3 hole, which is a massive surprise because they have superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Jayson Tatum has outplayed both of them through the entire series, and has turned himself into an unquestioned superstar.
The Nets originally had a big-three of Irving, Durant and James Harden, but they traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trading deadline in a deal that landed them All-Star Ben Simmons.
The former first overall pick has yet to play in a game so far this season for either the 76ers or the Nets.
He has been ruled out for Game 4, so if the Nets have their season ended on Monday, then Simmons will have gone the entire season without playing a single game.
