Ben Simmons' Status For 76ers-Nets Game

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets will play their first preseason game when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center in New York.

For the Nets, this will be a chance for them to see their big-three in action together for the first time against another team.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons will make his debut for the Nets in the game.

Winfield: "Nets say Seth Curry and TJ Warren are out for tomorrow’s preseason opener. Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut tomorrow against the 76ers."

Ironically, Simmons has only played an NBA game (to date) for the 76ers, so he will be going up against his former team.

The 76ers traded him to the Nets at the trading deadline back in February.

In the blockbuster deal, they landed ten-time NBA All-Star (and 2018 MVP) James Harden.

Simmons did not play in a game last season for either the Nets or 76ers, so this will also be a chance for fans to get to see the former Rookie of The Year in action for the first time since the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The former LSU star was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he has career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest in 275 regular season games.

He has also never missed the NBA Playoffs (in the four seasons that he has played).

The Nets will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center.