Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Placed In Concussion Protocols

Not only did the New Orleans Pelicans lose to the Utah Jazz in overtime on Sunday, but they saw a handful of their star players suffer injuries. Zion Williamson sustained a posterior hip contusion, Herbert Jones had an MRI done on his right knee following Sunday’s game and Brandon Ingram had left the game early after just 11 minutes due to a head injury.

During the game, the Pelicans announced that Ingram would not return to action after leaving, as he was being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms.

On Monday, Pelicans’ head coach Willie Green spoke to the media and gave an update on Ingram’s status heading into the second week of the season.

“No diagnosis. He’s not in concussion protocol at the moment,” Green told reporters on Monday in regards to Brandon Ingram. “We’ll continue to monitor him to see how he is.”

A little bit later on in the day though, the Pelicans revealed that Brandon Ingram had sustained a concussion and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocols.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Ingram must now go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury before being available to return. There is no timetable for recovery at this time and further updates will be given by the team soon.

Now in his fourth season with the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram has proven to be one of the better scoring wings in the entire NBA. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Jazz, Ingram had scored 28 points in back-to-back games to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to host the Dallas Mavericks in their next game on Tuesday, October 25.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.