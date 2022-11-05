BREAKING: Big News About Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Oklahoma taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they will be without their best player for the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the contest (knee), as relayed by Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

This will be the first game of the season that he has missed.

Nehm: "Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight, per Mike Budenholzer. He was listed as questionable with left knee soreness and did not go through warmups at his normal pregame time."

This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Bucks, who beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center by a score of 115-102 on Friday evening.

Antetokounmpo had been on the injury report for that game but ended up playing and having a triple-double.

The two-time MVP had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the win.

In addition, the Bucks are off to an 8-0 start, which is the best start to a season in the franchise's history.

They have wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons (twice) and Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Right now, he is very clearly the best player in the league.

Even more impressive, the Bucks have been playing without All-Star guard Khris Middleton (he is also ruled out for Saturday).

As for the Thunder, they have come into the season strong.

They had been expected to be among the worst teams in the Western Conference, but they are a respectable 4-4 in their first eight games.