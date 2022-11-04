Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center, but for the game their best player is on the injury report.

As of 2:30 Eastern Time, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains listed as probable (knee).

NBA's official injury report

According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the two-time MVP went through shootaround.

Owczarski: "Giannis Antetokounmpo went through shootaround this morning for the #Bucks - he’s probable to play vs. the #Wolves with some left knee soreness. The team plays again tomorrow at home against OKC."

Since he is listed as probable, it's more than likely that the NBA Champion forward will be in the starting lineup.

That being said, it is the front end of a back-to-back.

The Bucks come into the night as the best team in the NBA.

They have looked outstanding and are a perfect 7-0 to start the season.

The wins have come over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Pistons (twice).

Even more impressive, Khris Middleton has not played in a game so far this season, and he is one of the team's top-three players.

Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the best players in the history of the NBA at just 27 years old.

As for the Timberwolves, they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but they come into the night with a 4-4 record in their first eight games of the season.

Over the offseason, they acquired All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a trade with the Utah Jazz, so they are still getting acclimated to him in the lineup.