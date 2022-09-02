BREAKING: Boston Celtics Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL

Skip to main content
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and he signed with the Boston Celtics this summer.
This summer, many NBA players have been playing for their home countries in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.  

One of those players is new Boston Celtics star Danilo Gallinari, who was playing for Italy. 

He signed with the Celtics over the summer after spending the last two seasons playing for the Hawks. 

In a recent game, the 34-year-old got injured, but the initial diagnosis was not as bad as everyone feared.  

However, on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Gallinari has now been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

Charania: "After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013."

The unfortunate news is a big blow to the Celtics, who are coming off making the NBA Finals last season. 

Gallinari would have likely have been one of the best bench players in the NBA in 2022-23. 

Last season, he averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range. 

In 2021, he averaged 13.3 points per game on over 40% shooting from the three-point range.

For a team like the Celtics, he would have been an enormous luxury to have on their bench. 

Charania also added in a second tweet: "The Celtics and Gallinari worked together this week on a complete, thorough analysis following the knee injury on Saturday during FIBA play for Italy. The typical ACL recovery time ranges from 6-to-12 months."

