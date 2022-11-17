Skip to main content

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Finalized Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

Chris Paul has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns will be without their All-Star point guard when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Arizona.  

Chris Paul has been ruled for the fourth straight game (heel). 

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) ruled out Wednesday."

The future Hall of Fame is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest to start the season.

He's also been good on defense, averaging 1.7 steals per contest.

At 37, he is no longer putting up enormous numbers, but he is still arguably the most important player on the team.

In the three full games without him, the Suns are 1-2.

They lost 100-88 on Nov. 7 to the Philadelphia 76ers (the game he left early due to the injury) and then beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next game.

However, they are now on a two-game losing streak after dropping both games in Florida against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

The Suns are 8-5 in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Warriors, the defending NBA Champions are off to a slow start to the year with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games.

They have been an elite team at home with a 6-1 record in seven games at the Chase Center.

However, they have been dreadful on the road, with an 0-7 record.

Currently, they are tied for the tenth seed in the west.

USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Finalized Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19121457_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Pelicans Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Hawks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18325775_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Raptors Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19333148_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19412139_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19383105_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jrue Holiday's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19423145_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar