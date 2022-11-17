BREAKING: Chris Paul's Finalized Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns will be without their All-Star point guard when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Arizona.

Chris Paul has been ruled for the fourth straight game (heel).

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) ruled out Wednesday."

The future Hall of Fame is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest to start the season.

He's also been good on defense, averaging 1.7 steals per contest.

At 37, he is no longer putting up enormous numbers, but he is still arguably the most important player on the team.

In the three full games without him, the Suns are 1-2.

They lost 100-88 on Nov. 7 to the Philadelphia 76ers (the game he left early due to the injury) and then beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next game.

However, they are now on a two-game losing streak after dropping both games in Florida against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

The Suns are 8-5 in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Warriors, the defending NBA Champions are off to a slow start to the year with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games.

They have been an elite team at home with a 6-1 record in seven games at the Chase Center.

However, they have been dreadful on the road, with an 0-7 record.

Currently, they are tied for the tenth seed in the west.