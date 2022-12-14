BREAKING: Deandre Ayton's Injury Status In Suns-Rockets Game

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns are in Texas playing the Houston Rockets.

During the game, star center Deandre Ayton injured his ankle and was seen heading to the locker room before the end of the first half.

The Suns have announced that Ayton will not return for the remainder of the night.

He exits with five points and three rebounds in 15 minutes of playing time.

Suns: "INJURY UPDATE: Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cameron Payne (right foot) both will not return."

In addition to losing Ayton (and Cameron Payne), the Suns are already playing without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, who has missed his second straight contest with a hamstring injury.

Ayton is currently averaging 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in 25 games (he is also shooting 63.2% from the field).

He is in his fifth season in the NBA after being drafted by the Suns with the first-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Over the last two seasons, he has been a big part of the Suns' success.

His career averages are 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest on 60.2% shooting from the field in 261 games.

The Suns came into the night with a 16-11 record, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games.

As for the Rockets, they entered the matchup with an 8-18 record, which has them in last place in the Western Conference.