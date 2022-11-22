Skip to main content

BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Monday night's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks.
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Wisconsin. 

For the game, the Bucks will have their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo available. 

Antetokounmpo had been on the injury report due to left calf tightness. 

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will start Monday."

The two-time MVP has played in 12 games this season and has averages of 29.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

So far, he has looked like a potential frontrunner for the 2023 MVP Award.

The Bucks come into the night with an 11-4 record in their first 15 games of the season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had started out 9-0 but have gone 2-4 in their last six games. 

That being said, their record is still impressive, considering the injuries they have dealt with to their top-three players.

Antetokounmpo missed three games earlier this month, Jrue Holiday missed four games in a row before returning on Friday night and Khris Middleton has yet to play in a game this season. 

At home, the Bucks have been sensational, with an 8-1 record in their first nine games in Wisconsin.

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the game with a 10-6 record in their first 16 games.

They are tied with the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

However, they will be without their best player Damian Lillard, who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks. 

