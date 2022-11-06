Huge Injury News About Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam exited Friday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks with an injury and did not return.

The Raptors lost the game by 111-110 without their star forward, which ended a two-game winning streak.

On Sunday, an injury update was released, and the former All-Star will be out for at least the next two weeks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Raptors say Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks."

This is unfortunate news for the Raptors because he is averaging 24.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 47.9% from the field and has played in all nine games.

The Raptors are currently 5-4 in those games.

With the way he started the season, he could make his second trip to the All-Star Game.

He has spent his seven-year career with the Raptors and helped them win the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.

Last season, the Raptors were one of the best surprises in the NBA when they finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had a better record than the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

Siakam averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

The Raptors will play their next game Sunday night at home in Canada against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls.

On Monday, they will go on the road to face off with the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago.