BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to face off with the Washington Wizards.

However, they will be without their best player for the game as All-Star guard Ja Morant has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (ankle) ruled out Sunday."

This will be the second game that the former second-overall pick has missed this season.

In the 12 games that he has played, he has averages of 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

Last season, he was an All-Star for the first time, and he is arguably one of the few superstars in the league.

In their last game, the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at home by a score of 113-104 to win their second straight game.

Morant had 28 points, ten rebounds and eight assists.

The Grizzlies come into the night with a 9-4 record in the 13 games that they have played, which has them tied with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are facing off with a talented Wizards team that is 7-6 in their first 13 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On Saturday evening, they beat the Utah Jazz (first seed in the west) by a score of 121-112.

They will be without All-Star guard Bradley Beal for the fifth straight game, but Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have played well, which is why they are in such a good position to start the season.